Police identify body found in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have released the identity of the man that was found at the Brownsville Sports Park.

In a press release, authorities said the man was 59-year-old Hector Cerda from Brownsville.

On May 7, police received a call about a body that was found on a dirt road between the Sports Park and the Toyota Dealership.

The Crime Investigation Unit did not notice any signs of foul play, the release stated.

An autopsy report is still pending.

