ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police identify body found in Brownsville

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE8dH_0fd7Bzcb00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have released the identity of the man that was found at the Brownsville Sports Park.

In a press release, authorities said the man was 59-year-old Hector Cerda from Brownsville.

Convicted Weslaco murderer escapes prison bus, remains wanted

On May 7, police received a call about a body that was found on a dirt road between the Sports Park and the Toyota Dealership.

The Crime Investigation Unit did not notice any signs of foul play, the release stated.

Police: Man kills girlfriend, flees with couple’s baby girl

An autopsy report is still pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Man charged with murder for deadly stabbing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A murder suspect was arraigned on Monday just days after police say he stabbed multiple people in a ‘gruesome, unprovoked attack.’ Fernando Ontiveros, 32, was charged with murder and attempted murder while he remained in a hospital bed after being stabbed during an attack he is accused of committing, according to […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

BROWNSVILLE PD: Credit card abuse suspect in custody

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 13 Brownsville Police took into custody a man wanted for credit card abuse. Police said Alan Pham was taken into custody for the charge of Credit Card Abuse, three counts. Authorities said Pham was identified by a Brownsville Crime Stoppers Tip in reference to a subject who used a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Convicted murderer still on the run after escaping a transport bus

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
myrgv.com

Weslaco police charge man with ‘very violent’ murder

WESLACO — Police here revealed details Monday of a “gruesome” and “very violent” stabbing that left one man dead and his brother in the hospital over the weekend, while the suspect who was released from jail after spending over a year behind bars is now at the center of a murder investigation.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

‘You could kill somebody or take your own life:’ Mission PD shares dangers of underage drinking

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school graduation is right around the corner and the Mission Police Department wants to remind everyone that underage drinking and driving can be dangerous and costly. UTRGV grad students share their journey “I am asking the community basically just be safe, not to drink and drive,” said Officer Arturo Flores […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after stabbing in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead and another hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco. At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Weslaco police responded to a stabbing at the 100 block of S. Cedro Street, according to a news release from Weslaco PD. Officers found two men with lacerations on their bodies. EMS transported both […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Cause Sought For Fire That Burned A Dozen Vehicles

Brownsville fire investigators are working to pinpoint what sparked a fire that burned a dozen vehicles parked at a business near the Gateway International Bridge. Several Brownsville fire crews responded to 21 Sam Perl Boulevard late Saturday morning and found several vehicles engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to keep...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#The Toyota Dealership#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

DEA WANTED: Faustino Cruz-Munoz

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Drug Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to the DEA’s news release, Faustino Cruz-Munoz, AKA “Tino”, is wanted for Conspiracy & Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Members of the public can anonymously report tips about […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Man detained in connection to fatal stabbing in Weslaco

A 32-year-old man was detained by Weslaco police after an overnight stabbing left one person dead and injured another man. Police were dispatched to the 100 Block of South Cedro Street at around 1 a.m. Saturday in reference to a stabbing, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Fire destroys 12 vehicles, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.” Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge. According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
smcorridornews.com

Escaped Texas inmate convicted of murder – reward now at $22,500

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $22,500 for information leading to his arrest.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Former Border Patrol employee pleads guilty to striking Honduran teen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former employee with Border Patrol has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager. Gregson Martinez, 28, was accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran citizen, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Martinez was working as a...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Man rescued from tower in La Feria

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire Department rescued a man from a tower in La Feria. Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man about 200 feet up a tower in the city of La Feria. Several agencies responded to the scene and negotiators began talking to the man to keep the man calm. […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Four arrested after cross-city car chase

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle that led to a cross-city car chase. Kaitlynn Munoz, 29, Alejandra Sanchez, 30, Rosalinda Torres, 30, and Daniel Arguellas, 39, were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a release from Harlingen PD. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Weslaco Stabbing Suspect Facing Murder, Attempted Murder Charges

A man is jailed in a stabbing attack in Weslaco that killed another man and wounded a second. Police were called early Saturday morning to a house on the 100 block of South Cedro Street in central Weslaco where they found two men with severe lacerations. Both were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. The condition of the second victim isn’t clear. A suspect is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for vehicle,owner used in burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a vehicle used in a burglary. Brownsville PD is looking to identify the owner of the vehicle as it was used in a burglary that occurred in the parking lot of the 300 block of Morrison Road. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Man threatening to jump from La Feria tower rescued by firefighters

A man threatening to jump from a 200-foot tower was rescued by firefighters in La Feria on Friday. Here’s video of the rescue. Negotiators with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call shortly before noon Friday after the man threatened to jump from a lattice tower.
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy