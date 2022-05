The path to crowning a new WBA junior welterweight titlist has become more difficult than necessary. In the wake of Josh Taylor severing ties with the WBA 140-pound title, the sanctioning body has paused on ordering a straight-away vacant title fight between its top two contenders. Instead, a two-hour block has been reserved beginning Tuesday 11:00 am ET to speak with each of the top six contenders in the current WBA junior welterweight rankings, to determine who will next vie for the crown.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO