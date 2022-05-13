ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheating headteacher is struck off for telling staff to fiddle school's attendance figures and hide more than 25,000 pupil absences

By Tom Pyman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A cheating headteacher has been struck off for telling staff to fiddle his school's attendance figures and hide more than 25,000 absences by pupils.

Peter Spencer, 52, ordered staff to log missing pupils as present when they were not in classes after an inspection had called for improved attendance.

A hearing was told his deception went on for five years at Queen Elizabeth High School in Carmarthen, South Wales, before it was reported by a whistle-blower.

More than 28,000 pupil absences at the school were changed to showing as present between 2014 and 2019, an Education Workforce Council panel heard.

Peter Spencer, 52, ordered staff to log missing pupils as present when they were not in classes after an inspection had called for improved attendance

Mr Spencer, who left the 1,500-pupil school with a pay-off two years ago after nine years in post, told members of staff to falsify attendance data.

The hearing was told schools get more funding and rank better on national performance measures based on higher attendance.

Luke Lambourne, presenting officer, said one member of staff was drawn into the head's 'web of deceit' out of misguided loyalty while others felt 'under pressure' to join in the deception.

One senior member of staff told the committee he was among those asked by the headteacher to alter codes 'n' for not present and 'i' for ill to a symbol showing those pupils as present.

The unnamed staff member gave evidence to say he 'had felt anxious the whole time'.

He told the panel he was asked by Mr Spencer to make 'illegitimate amendments' to attendance data to 'show the school in a good light' and that this 'dishonest practice' continued with other staff.

'It was difficult to say no to the headteacher's decision,' he told the panel sitting in Cardiff.

Mr Spencer, who now works as head of an international school in Qatar, was not at the hearing.

In a written statement, Mr Spencer denied ever instructing any staff to alter the absence data.

He blamed the member of staff for changing the attendance figures - but admitted he failed to report it.

The headteacher said he kept quiet about the deception because he understood the pressure staff were under.

'I have never instructed any employee to falsely inflate attendance data,' Mr Spencer's written statement said.

A hearing was told his deception went on for five years at Queen Elizabeth High School in Carmarthen, South Wales, before it was reported by a whistle-blower

'I accept fully that being aware of malpractice and in not acting I condoned the malpractice.

'I did not instigate the programme of attendance inflation. The action was started by my colleague [Person D] unbeknown [sic] to me.'

Mr Spencer added that schools were under so much pressure at the time that 'anecdotally it was believed data manipulation was widespread'.

The deception was reported to school governors by another member of staff in autumn 2018. The committee was told the 'whistle blower' reported being told by someone involved that data was being 'fiddled'.

Mr Spencer was found to have committed unacceptable professional conduct.

'I fully accept my actions fall below the standards expected of a headteacher,' Mr Spencer said in his written statement.

Striking him off the teaching register in Wales, committee chair Peter Owen said: 'In the committee's view this was a protracted, serious instance of misconduct over many years.'

Mr Owen said Mr Spencer's 'extent of regret and remorse is limited and not where it should be'.

He added that when the deception came to light, the headteacher had tried to influence, rather than accept, the investigation.

He said the committee took into account Mr Spencer's former unblemished record and the good testimony from his current school employer overseas, but the matters were so serious, protracted and dishonest that there was no option but to strike him off.

Mr Spencer may not apply to rejoin the register in less than five years.

Lawrence Post

Parents are calling for a social studies teacher to be fired and his teaching license to be revoked after he told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles

The white teacher, who has been placed on leave, told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles during social studies lessons about slavery. The social studies teacher reportedly allowed White students in the class to throw their cotton away and refuse to take part in the activity. This incident came to light after a parent posted on social media that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Parents are now calling for the teacher’s firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
