Monroe County, WI

Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County

By WEAU 13 News
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Monday, May 16 to live in Monroe County. 67-year-old David Skidmore will live at 10091 Impala Avenue in the Town of...

www.weau.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Columbus man allegedly tried to bite officers during arrest for eighth OWI

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Columbus police arrested a man for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police said the 49-year-old was driving 25 miles per hour above the speed limit when officers stopped him. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech. Officers reportedly saw a glass bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat. The man allegedly refused a blood draw...
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

1 arrested in shooting of man on Madison apartment balcony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old man as he stood on the balcony of a Madison apartment. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspect was booked on Friday on a single count of attempted first-degree homicide. The 22-year-old man had already been identified as a person of interest earlier in the investigation.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
County
Monroe County, WI
City
Sparta, WI
Monroe County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Police investigate overnight death in Dane County

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dane County Sheriffs are investigating a death in the village of Blue Mounds. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim was an adult male with a reported gunshot injury. Police say there is no danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log for March 16

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. On 05-15-2022 deputies investigated a battery that took place at Holly’s bar in the Town of Bradley. A male subject reported being struck in the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after crash in Vernon County Saturday

TOWN OF BERGEN (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old James Pedretti of Genoa died at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 south of Riverside Lane between Stoddard and Genoa at about 9:24 a.m. Saturday.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that 39-year-old Golia Xiong had the methamphetamine for distribution in her possession on March 30, 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt in crash in Pierce County Saturday

TOWN OF ISABELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said that 68-year-old Dale Degross of Burnsville, Minn. was stopped on southbound Highway 35 near County Road D waiting for traffic to move out of the intersection when his motorcycle was rear-ended by a car driven by 53-year-old Benjamin Schmid of Marshall, Minn.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have driven in Stevens Point, the sight of three golden retrievers hanging out of the back of a white pickup truck topper might be familiar. Riggs, Gunnar and Champ go everywhere with their owner, Jim Gruba, but a crash put their daily car rides on hold.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls woman arrested in overdose death investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls woman is in custody and charged in a homicide investigation involving a drug overdose in 2020. 33-year-old Chelsey Leith was arrested on April 28 in Minnesota and faces a charge of 1st-degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County. According to a criminal...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Weston man who blamed OWI crash on dog gets 2 years

A 58-year-old Wausau-area man will spend two years in prison after being convicted Thursday of his sixth drunken driving charge. Police say Lewis Rosa Jr. crashed his vehicle into a ditch while driving home from a tavern. According to court documents, Rosa told police his dog, named Dean Martin, jumped into the passenger compartment, which caused him to miss a turn and drive into the ditch near the intersection of Kramer Lane and Ross Avenue in Weston. Rosa, of Weston, was discovered at about 11:30 p.m. on June 24 walking away from his Grand Prix with a 24-pack of beer in his hand, police said.
WESTON, WI
nbc15.com

Semi crash kills motorcyclist in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist died after a collision with a semi truck in Iowa County on Saturday night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office pronounced the motorcyclist dead on scene and report that the semi driver was uninjured. According to the police, the crash happened at STH 80/133...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash in the Village of Muscoda in Iowa County Saturday night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash at approximately 10:08 p.m. Saturday night around STH 80/133 and CTH P. Emergency crews arrived...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people arrested after shooting incident in Buffalo County

TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after a shooting incident in Buffalo County Friday early morning. According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2:00 a.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office received a report of a Hold Up Alarm with shots fired at a tavern located in the Town of Buffalo. The Chief Deputy reports there was no robbery or actual robbery attempt.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

Community Policy