Chase suspect in custody following standoff on Eastex Freeway

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders were assisting the male victim. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot and the male had been shot multiple times in the face, neck, and upper arm. MCHD transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands in critical condition. He was immediately taken to surgery. The bar was closed, but officers could talk to some of the employees who were still at the business along with several other potential witnesses. Police learned a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face and another Hispanic male was seen running from the scene. Moments later a black passenger car fled the scene. Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Conroe Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO