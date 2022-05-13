ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

Chase suspect in custody following standoff on Eastex Freeway

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Texas Troopers have arrested a chase suspect following a standoff...

www.mocomotive.com

cw39.com

HPD: Woman wanted for shooting boyfriend in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is wanted by police for shooting her boyfriend in southeast Houston last week. Tracy M. Coutee, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, a week after police say she shot her boyfriend at a home in the 4300 block of Almeda Meadows Drive on May 6.
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police name suspect in Friday casino robbery

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
WOODVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot on roof of apartment building while watching lunar eclipse

HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Houston flea market

Two people are dead and three others are hurt from a shooting at a Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting appeared to stem from an altercation between five men, according to the sheriff's office. Two...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING IN CONROE OVERNIGHT

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders were assisting the male victim. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot and the male had been shot multiple times in the face, neck, and upper arm. MCHD transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands in critical condition. He was immediately taken to surgery. The bar was closed, but officers could talk to some of the employees who were still at the business along with several other potential witnesses. Police learned a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face and another Hispanic male was seen running from the scene. Moments later a black passenger car fled the scene. Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Conroe Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Three teenagers injured in Houston overnight shooting

HOUSTON - Three teenagers are hurt after an argument that lead to an overnight shooting in west Houston. Houston Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Westheimer Road. When officers arrived to the scene, there were no victims in sight, just businesses with blown out windows and casings.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Car discovered riddled with bullets after rollover crash involving 3 women

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a crash leads to deputies discovering a vehicle riddled with bullets and three women inside. The crash happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were responding to what appeared...
KHOU

3 injured including 2 teens in shooting on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting on Westheimer near Highway 6, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in a shopping center near 13990 Westheimer Road. Houston police say they were responding to a shooting in...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened over the weekend at the East End of Houston. Police said that they discovered the bodies of a man and woman at an apartment on 950 Villa De Matel Road on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Officers were...
HOUSTON, TX

