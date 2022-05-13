ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

Man in custody after police standoff in Polk County near Kingwood

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLK COUNTY, Texas (CW39) New on the North East side of town,...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police name suspect in Friday casino robbery

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
WOODVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Kingwood, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Polk County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman wanted for shooting boyfriend in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is wanted by police for shooting her boyfriend in southeast Houston last week. Tracy M. Coutee, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, a week after police say she shot her boyfriend at a home in the 4300 block of Almeda Meadows Drive on May 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Houston Police Department#East Side#North East#Cw39
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING IN CONROE OVERNIGHT

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders were assisting the male victim. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot and the male had been shot multiple times in the face, neck, and upper arm. MCHD transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands in critical condition. He was immediately taken to surgery. The bar was closed, but officers could talk to some of the employees who were still at the business along with several other potential witnesses. Police learned a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face and another Hispanic male was seen running from the scene. Moments later a black passenger car fled the scene. Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Conroe Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
CONROE, TX
KLTV

35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night. Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary crash report shows that Christian...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman with dementia reported missing found dead

HOUSTON - UPDATE - Edna Jackson was located Monday afternoon and is deceased. Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in north Harris County. Edna Jackson was last seen on Sunday, May 15, in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive, Houston, TX 77090. Authorities say...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Investigating Gunfire That Sent Two People To The Hospital

Bryan police is investigating gunfire early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Sunday to a home on Anita Street, between Henderson Park and the Boys and Girls Club. One person at the scene was taken to the hospital. A second person...
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SIX TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEADON CRASH WITH FEDERAL EXPRESS CONTRACT TRUCK

Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE VICTIMS NEAR DOBBIN

335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
DOBBIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy