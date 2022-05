During the NFL Draft season, there are a lot of rumors and news to sift through. Figuring out what is accurate and what is posturing is not easy, as teams are angling to put themselves in the best positions whether it be to select a prospect or make a trade. Sometimes, even those prospects are being led one way just to have things change at the last minute. That seems to be the case with new Minnesota Vikings’ safety Lewis Cine. Cine ended up being the final pick of the first round, going No. 32 overall, but he was under the impression that he would go earlier than that to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO