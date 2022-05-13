ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS: What is tax Form 5498?

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans who are saving up for their retirement are required to report their contributions to the IRS with Form 5498. This is because your IRA is required to report any contributions you made throughout the...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Retirement Daily

When Do Social Security Benefits Become Taxable?

Social Security benefits on their own aren’t subject to federal income tax, however, when you combine Social Security benefits with other retirement income, your total income can fall over the threshold. The Social Security Administration estimates that about 56% of beneficiaries will owe federal income taxes on their benefits. How can you determine who much you’ll owe? Start by calculating your provisional income.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Form#Retirement Savings#Roth Ira#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Will checks for $1250 be distributed?

There is a proposal to distribute $1250 checks. The amount your eligible for will be based on age and number of dependents. Thousands to get gas stimulus cards worth $150- and public transit cards too. Who could get the check?. This proposal would benefit parents in the US. Utah senator...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: What’s the average monthly benefit amount for SSDI?

The Social Security Administration runs various programs, but 12% of the 70 million Americans in them are getting disability, or SSDI. This means over 9 million people receive SSDI. SSDI varies for each beneficiary and is decided on similar to how retirement benefits are. Your earnings each year are taken...
ECONOMY
CNBC

You might be getting a letter from the IRS—here's why you shouldn't ignore it

If you want your tax refund quickly, don't ignore letters from the Internal Revenue Service. Even though Tax Day has passed, letters are common this time of year. They're usually requests for more information relating to your tax return or to verify your identity. If you don't reply, you could be delaying your tax refund for weeks or months, or possibly leaving it unclaimed.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
CNET

Tax Refund Delays: Reasons Why Your IRS Money Hasn't Arrived Yet

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your tax return electronically with direct deposit is the best way to get a quick tax refund. The IRS contends that those taxpayers who do will receive their refunds in about 21 days. If you've filed your return, and it's been longer than three weeks with no refund, there could be a problem or you may have included a form in your return that requires extra processing.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy