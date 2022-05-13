Summit League softball tournament moved to Vermillion

This story has been updated to show the change of location

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SUMMIT) — Summit League officials announced Friday afternoon a change in venue for the remainder of the 2022 Softball Championship, which will now be played at Nygaard Field on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

The change in venue has also changed the schedule, but the tournament will remain a double-elimination format for the remaining four teams. The action will resume Friday evening at 5 p.m. CT with No. 2 Omaha and No. 3 North Dakota State facing each other in what will now be game No. 3 of the tournament.

Information on live stats and a video stream, if available, will be provided at a later time.

Saturday’s first action will be game No. 4 featuring No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 4 South Dakota with the time for first pitch to be announced later this afternoon.

Friday, May 13

Game 3

(3) North Dakota State vs. (2) Omaha – 5 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 14

Game 4

(4) South Dakota vs. (1) South Dakota State – TBD

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.