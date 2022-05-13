ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hosting community shred day

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
 3 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community shred day on Wednesday, May 18th.

Organizers say this event is being used as a safeguard against identity theft.

Community Shred Day will take place at 400 Walton Way in Augusta, Georgia from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Organizers are asking participants to bring old tax returns, credit card and bank statements, cancelled or voided checks, medical or dental records, pay stubs, and old paperwork.

ALSO ON WJBF: Traffic shift on Lewiston Road starting Tuesday in Columbia County

Please no electronics, 3 ring binders, binder clips, checkbook covers, magazines, cardboard, batteries, plastics, and CD or DVD cases.

