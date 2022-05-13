Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hosting community shred day
RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community shred day on Wednesday, May 18th.
Organizers say this event is being used as a safeguard against identity theft.
Community Shred Day will take place at 400 Walton Way in Augusta, Georgia from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.
Organizers are asking participants to bring old tax returns, credit card and bank statements, cancelled or voided checks, medical or dental records, pay stubs, and old paperwork.ALSO ON WJBF: Traffic shift on Lewiston Road starting Tuesday in Columbia County
Please no electronics, 3 ring binders, binder clips, checkbook covers, magazines, cardboard, batteries, plastics, and CD or DVD cases.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0