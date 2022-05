If you had been living on the moon for the Premier League season and your first game was Newcastle vs Arsenal there would have been no doubts in your mind which side had everything to play for and which side were done for the season. Newcastle were chasing Champions League football, yes? That was the overriding impression on a night where Arsenal completely froze when the pressure was on. It was a nothing performance from Mikel Arteta's men.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO