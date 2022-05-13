I-10 traffic backed up following Cabazon wreck

Interstate 10 was backed up in the westbound lanes through Cabazon Friday morning following a 3 vehicle wreck that blocked traffic lanes.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but westbound traffic was backed up for at least two miles toward the I-10 Highway 111 interchange following the collision reported at 8:05 AM.

The California Highway Patrol said all three vehicles were compacts, airbags were deployed, and there was debris on the roadway initially blocking the fast lane and number 3 lane.

The wreckage was eventually moved to the fast lane allowing traffic to pass using the freeway's other westbound lanes.

