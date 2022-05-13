ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Area power companies working around clock to restore electricity to thousands of customers

By Don Haney
Cover picture for the articleFERGUS FALLS, MINN. – Thursday evening’s severe weather has resulted in prolonged outages for more than 24,000 Otter Tail Power Company customers primarily...

ASK A TROOPER: “Motorcycle Riding Dog”

Question: Can someone with a motorcycle permit have their small dog riding on the motorcycle or would that be considered a passenger? We have already purchased a helmet and leather jacket for this lucky pup! Thank you for your response. Answer: First of all, where will this dog be seated...
Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities say the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn’t reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020. The mistake affected taxpayers in the state’s highest income tax bracket, with federal adjusted gross incomes above about $280,000 for single tax filers and about $360,000 for married couples filing jointly.
California law requiring women on company boards struck down

(Reuters) – A state court judge found California’s law requiring publicly held companies to include women on their boards unconstitutional, dealing another blow to the state’s push to diversify corporate leadership. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis issued the decision on Friday in favor of California...
Minn. GOP’s endorsement announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KFGO) – Dr. Scott Jensen, a skeptic of the government’s response to COVID-19, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. After a wild ride, Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of...
