Two of the most highly-coveted prospects in the nation both came to Westwood for the weekend. Class of 2023 forward Ron Holland and guard Isaiah Collier both had official visits with UCLA men's basketball on Saturday. Holland, from Duncanville (TX), and Collier, from Wheeler (GA), are both nationally-ranked recruits who have already started to narrow down their options and have the Bruins high up on their lists.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO