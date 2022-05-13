ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Social Security Administration announces top baby names in 2021 for South Carolina

By Braley Dodson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Know a lot of Will and Olivias? You’re about to.

More News from WRBL

South Carolina’s most popular baby names from 2021 were announced by the Social Security Administration on Friday, ushering in a wave of monikers that are mostly unchanged from last year.

The national list was announced last week.

Topping the list for boys was William (at 283 babies), followed by James (249), Liam (244), Noah (241) and Elijah (218). For girls, you were most likely to see Olivia (at 238 babies), Ava (219), Charlotte (214) and Amelia (195).

William has been one of the most popular names in South Carolina for decades, while Olivia has topped the charts in recent years.

South Carolina’s full top 10 for boys is:

  1. William
  2. James
  3. Liam
  4. Noah
  5. Elijah
  6. Oliver
  7. Samuel
  8. John
  9. Henry
  10. Mason

The top 10 for girls is:

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Charlotte
  4. Emma
  5. Amelia
  6. Harper
  7. Isabella
  8. Evelyn
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Mia

Also among popular names is the Southern classic Scarlett. Biblical names have made historically made strong showings, including John, Michael, Joseph, Luke, Jacob, Gabriel, Isaiah and Isaac.

Alternative spellings also trended. Jackson came in 13th, with the spelling Jaxon in 36th. Jack was 31st. Ryleigh came in 54th, with Riley at 20th and Rylee in 71st. Everleigh beat out Everly, at 55th and 63rd, respectively. Carter was at 16th, and Karter is 75th.

The spelling Emersyn was 83rd, and Emerson 86th — both for girls. The name did not make the boys’ list.

Top baby names of 2021

In order of popularity, the top names in the nation last year for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore. The most popular names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) – A group of voters who challenged U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection say they have appealed the Georgia secretary of state’s decision that she can appear on the ballot. The voters said she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

‘The people of Alabama deserve a lot better than you’: Comedian John Oliver criticizes Kay Ivey, transgender law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A popular comedian used his HBO show to criticize Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama’s new law banning gender-affirming medication for transgender youth in the state Sunday night. On the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” host John Oliver directed attention to Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

On the campaign trail with Senate candidate Katie Britt

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — With just over one week until election day, candidates are crisscrossing the state to garner as much support as possible. CBS 42 caught up with U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt during a Marshall County Republican Women’s event. The Enterprise, Ala. native previously worked as Sen. Richard Shelby’s Chief of Staff, and also […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia school district OKs next superintendent

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A central Georgia school district has found its next leader. The Telegraph reports the Bibb County Board of Education voted 6-2 on Tuesday to name Dan Anthony Sims as the district’s new superintendent. He is scheduled to begin his new post July 1. The vote comes 14 days after the board […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy