Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out as expected for Game 6

Only one member of the 2020-21 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks is still alive in the 2022 playoffs, and as you likely knew, he no longer plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. After winning the title, Milwaukee had two key free agents to try to re-sign. Bobby Portis was willing to take a discount to stay with the Bucks. P.J. Tucker was not. So Milwaukee filled Tucker's salary slot with Portis and returning free agent George Hill, and Tucker received a warm welcome from one of Milwaukee's biggest rivals: the Miami Heat. Tucker's Heat will now face the very Boston Celtics team that knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs for a chance to return to the NBA Finals.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO