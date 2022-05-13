ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out as expected for Game 6

 3 days ago

Middleton (knee) is out for Friday's Game 6 against the...

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss

Lopez had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After back-to-back subpar performances, Lopez asserted himself early in Game 7 and finished with his second double-double...
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Plays 17 minutes in Game 7 beatdown

Ayton ended Sunday's 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes. Foul trouble was mostly to blame for Ayton's low minute total, as he picked up his third...
Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To miss approximately six weeks

Gustave is expected to miss around six weeks while recovering from a right hamstring strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gustave was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday, and the injury will sideline him for at least the next month and a half. J.C Mejia figures to take his place in the bullpen, but he's unlikely to see many high-levearge opportunities with Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader holding down the back end.
What's next for Bucks? Milwaukee must balance current title window with long-term ambitions in critical summer

Only one member of the 2020-21 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks is still alive in the 2022 playoffs, and as you likely knew, he no longer plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. After winning the title, Milwaukee had two key free agents to try to re-sign. Bobby Portis was willing to take a discount to stay with the Bucks. P.J. Tucker was not. So Milwaukee filled Tucker's salary slot with Portis and returning free agent George Hill, and Tucker received a warm welcome from one of Milwaukee's biggest rivals: the Miami Heat. Tucker's Heat will now face the very Boston Celtics team that knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs for a chance to return to the NBA Finals.
Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards call out Suns after horrific Game 7 loss to Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns were looking to return to the NBA Finals for the second straight postseason, but that dream came crashing to a screeching halt in Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns were completely outclassed by the Mavericks to the tune of a whopping 123-90 defeat in a game in which Phoenix scored only a mind-boggling 27 first-half points.
Suns vs. Mavericks: Game 7 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

Surely by now you've heard the ubiquitous statistic that looms over all Game 7s: The home team wins 80 percent of the time. That's fairly distressing for the Dallas Mavericks, because in their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns, home team has won 100 percent of the contests played thus far. The Suns took the first two at home. Dallas roared back to tie the series at two. Each team won the next battle on their own floor.
2022 NBA Draft Lottery representatives list: Blazers' Damian Lillard, Kings' Domantas Sabonis among headliners

While the NBA conference finals will kick off this week, another event that will garner tons of attention is the 2022 Draft Lottery, which takes place on Tuesday. Thirteen teams will be on hand in Chicago as they hope for the ping pong balls to fall in their favor to secure one of the top draft spots in the upcoming NBA Draft. Ahead of the event, the league announced the list of names who will be on stage to represent each team. Among the names are Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard, Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington.
2022 NBA Mock Draft: Chet Holmgren's skills and size too good to pass up at No. 1

Throughout most of the college basketball season, it looked like a wide-open race for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith all separately stated their cases as the potential top talent in the class. Yet as the draft lottery approaches on Tuesday and the draft draws closer, it more and more appears as if Holmgren, the Gonzaga 7-footer, is emerging as the 1A -- if not the definitive frontrunner -- to be the top pick in June's top-heavy draft.
SPOKANE, WA

