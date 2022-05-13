Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out as expected for Game 6

Throughout most of the college basketball season, it looked like a wide-open race for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith all separately stated their cases as the potential top talent in the class. Yet as the draft lottery approaches on Tuesday and the draft draws closer, it more and more appears as if Holmgren, the Gonzaga 7-footer, is emerging as the 1A -- if not the definitive frontrunner -- to be the top pick in June's top-heavy draft.
Comments / 0