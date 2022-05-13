ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury selectmen approve preliminary Beal plans

By Laura Hayes
Cover picture for the articleSHREWSBURY – Developers took another step forward in their efforts to build a new mixed-use facility at the former Beal school site in Shrewsbury this week when the Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to accept preliminary plans for the site. Speaking during a selectmen meeting on Tuesday, newly...

