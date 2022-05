COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the fifth time since 2016, the Ohio State softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes learned their postseason fate on Sunday evening as the 64-team field was unveiled on ESPN. Ohio State will be the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional and will take on Oregon State in the first game of the double elimination regional on Friday. The other game will feature 11th-seeded Tennessee vs. Campbell.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO