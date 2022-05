“The OnePlus Buds Pro are good-sounding earbuds with some usability hang-ups. Add to that their price, and there are better options out there.”. OnePlus started off as a solid phone brand, but soon after started delving into other areas of tech, like audio. Just this past fall, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Buds Pro, but Digital Trends never got a chance to test them out. So, when OnePlus launched a new color for the Buds Pro alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro, I jumped at the chance to take them for a spin. I’ve been using them for the past four weeks, first with my OnePlus 10 Pro, and then with my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO