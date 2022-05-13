ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Carpool Karaoke' to feature Simu Liu, Sydney Sweeney in Season 5

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 13 (UPI) -- Carpool Karaoke: The Series will return to Apple TV+ in May.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 27, and new details about Season 5 in a press release Thursday.

Marvel stars Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick, The White Lotus co-stars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, singers Anitta and Saweetie, and couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott will appear in the new season.

The season will also feature the stars of All Elite Wrestling and the D'Amelio family.

Apple TV+ released a teaser for Season 5 that shows Liu and Henwick singing to the Backstreet Boys' hit single "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and Anitta and Saweetie performing Saweetie's song "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on the "Carpool Karaoke" segment that James Corden first introduced on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Apple TV+ version is not hosted by Corden and instead features different celebrities.

Apple TV+ is also developing a new series based on the Pat Conroy novel The Prince of Tides and a second season of the drama series Pachinko.

