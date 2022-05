Syracuse University Chancellor and President Kent Syverud addressed the Class of 2022 during Commencement exercises. “Today, I ask that we all thank in particular one subset of our Orange community. These last two years have been extraordinarily challenging for the world, and for every university in the world. In so many college towns in this country, things fell apart. It was not possible to continue in-person instruction and activities. But that did not happen in Syracuse. In this place, our community came together in support of this university, and this university came together in support of this community,” Chancellor Syverud said.

