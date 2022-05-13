ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month Friday, her lawyer said. Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner’s case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody...

