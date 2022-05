Harnell Williams is an educator who served 37 years in teaching and leadership positions with a simple philosophy: “Teach the children while treating them with dignity and respect.” Began a teaching career in the Tyler ISD; taught second and third grade at Edna Rowe Elementary School where she was selected as teacher of the year. Promoted to several leadership positions including dean of instruction, assistant principal, and principal. Williams served as the principal for four Dallas ISD schools in which two of those campuses consistently received Texas Education Agency Recognized status, the second-highest rating given by the state. She also received the MetLife Outstanding Principal award; and Dallas ISD Area 4 Principal of the Year Award.

