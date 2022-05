A junior at Episcopal Academy, Maggie Lo is co-president of EA’s Student Alliance for Sustainability (previously known as the Save the Planet Club). She is on the executive board of EA’s Community Service Corps, and has participated in the National High School Climate Forum. Lo has participated in the Girls.Hack Competition, and plays flute for Episcopal Academy’s school band. She is co-editor of EA’s school newspaper, The Scholium, and is on the leadership board of the Girls in STEM club. As a sophomore, she was part of a five-girls team that finished in first place at the Girls.Hack Competiton. Last summer, she participated in a chemistry internship, working with a graduate student at Penn State on his project studying the Ethylene-Forming-Enzyme (EFE).

