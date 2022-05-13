ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 suspects charged after man beaten to death in tent under Eastex Freeway, Houston police say

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Enlund was lying inside a tent at a homeless encampment beneath the Eastex Freeway May 1 when two...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 17

Linda Nelson
3d ago

they don't deserve live neither that's sad 😔 killing homeless peoples just because they homeless they is still human and peoples don't know what they been thought

Reply
6
Oh Wise One...
3d ago

Thugs to the end. Another reason to have a SWIFT death penalty for more types of violent crimes. The good people deserve better.

Reply
6
Seidah Paisley Jones
3d ago

Michael white was the maintenance man in my apartments a while back he lived with my friend Nikki. He treated her badly. Oh but Karma is real

Reply
6
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Woman fatally shot after attempting to rob the man who brought her home

HOUSTON - A woman was shot to death after attempting to rob a man who had taken her back to his apartment, according to the man’s 911 call. “The male that called in said he had shot his ‘friend’ inside the apartment, and she was still in there,” explained Lt. JP Horelica with the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Murder#Hermann#After Man#Violent Crime#The Houston Police
cw39.com

Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened over the weekend at the East End of Houston. Police said that they discovered the bodies of a man and woman at an apartment on 950 Villa De Matel Road on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Officers were...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

One Accused Of Tampering With Evidence In Flea Market Deadly Shooting

One person is being charged with tampering with evidence in connection with a Houston flea market deadly shooting. Angel Flores-Lopez is accused of trying to cover up Sunday’s attack on Airline Drive near West Gulf Bank Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say two people died and three were wounded...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot on roof of apartment building while watching lunar eclipse

HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested for Assaulting a Victim at The Splashtown Water Park

SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fugitive wanted for indecency with child still on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for indecency with a child, according to the Houston Police Department. Fugitive Alvaro Landaverde is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual acts with a child on May 1, 2019, after the victim made an outcry to detectives.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy