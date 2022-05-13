ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam boil water advisory lifted Friday, May 13

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Amsterdam has lifted the boil water advisory that went into effect on May 13. The town said all bacteria testing has been completed and the results are satisfactory.

Officials said that the boil water advisory for the following streets/locations has been lifted:

  • Church Street, from Clizbe Avenue to Edson Street.
  • In addition to Kopernick, Conrad, Chopin Parkway, Crouse, Brice Van, Julia, Lodge, Catherine, Gorski, Crane, Hawk, Wren, Edson, Lennox, and Young Streets.
  • Vrooman Avenue, from Edson Street to Crane Street.
  • North Mathias Avenue, from Edson Street to End.
  • North Mason, from Edson Street to Crane Street.
  • Sam Stratton Road.

Residents are advised they do not need to continue boiling water before use. If you have any questions, you can contact the town at (518) 842-7961 or refer to the Amsterdam website .

