Fire at office building on Chicago's Far Northwest Side sends man to hospital for smoke inhalation

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was sent to the hospital after a fire erupted on the top floor of an office building...

Man, woman both dead after found shot in head at Chicago hotel

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday at the Warwick Allerton Hotel on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the pair was discovered in the 100 block of E. Huron Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, both suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
16-year-old shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting on a porch Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The teen was on the porch around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and was hit in the hand with gunfire, police said.
Man shot 8 times in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot eight times Monday night on Chicago's South Side, and he transported himself to the hospital in stable condition. Around 6 p.m., police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Maryland Street in the Chatham neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.
Chicago woman struck bicyclist with vehicle in Oak Park, fled scene: police

OAK PARK, Ill. - A bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in suburban Oak Park. Around 7:45 a.m., police say a 58-year-old woman on a bicycle was traveling southbound through the intersection of Home Avenue and Jackson Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle's front bumper, which was heading eastbound on Jackson.
Chicago cop struck by vehicle in West Englewood: CFD

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. near 57th Street and Damen Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood. The officer was taken to an area hospital in good...
14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
Man shot, fatally struck by gunman's car in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman's getaway car Monday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Around 8:11 a.m., the 40-year-old was inside a car in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone got out and started shooting in his direction, police said.
Chicago cop struck by carjacker fleeing fatal shooting in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a carjacker fleeing a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in West Englewood. The incident began about 3:25 p.m., when someone fired shots from a vehicle at a 21-year-old man in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street, according to Chicago police.
1 person injured, dog rescued after apartment building fire in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured and a dog was rescued after an apartment fire in Irving Park overnight. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out in the 3900 block of Berteau Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on the second floor of the building. Firefighters rescued a dog from underneath a bed and reunited with its owner. She told CBS 2 it was the happiest moment of her life. "I was ready to run back in myself, I didn't want to lose this guy" resident Stephanie Gogolewski said. "But the smoke in there was so thick we couldn't see anything."One person was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
Suspected shooter in Oak Lawn road rage incident arrested at O'Hare

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn. U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.
Chicago police questioning person of interest in shooting of Dakotah Earley

CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned by Chicago police Monday night regarding the shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley. "We can confirm we have a person of interest," a CPD spokesperson said. Earley was shot during a robbery in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood and had to be put...
