SEATTLE — Concertgoers coming back from a Friday night show at WaMu Theater in Seattle were stunned to find at least a dozen of their cars had been broken into. Cory Sokol of Seattle was among the break-in victims. According to Sokol, he parked his car in a lot right across from Lumen Field at around 8:30 p.m. He did not get back to his car until 11 p.m. or so.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO