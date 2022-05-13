ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Supreme Court allows abuse investigations into families of trans kids to continue

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEIrD_0fd6wnb700

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ highest court on Friday reversed an injunction blocking child abuse investigations into families providing gender-affirming care to their kids across the state.

The Texas Supreme Court issued the opinion Friday, granting partial relief.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families of transgender children, saying some transition-related care constitutes child abuse.

Parents of a transgender teen then sued the governor, the DFPS commissioner and DFPS.

A Travis County judge reinstated a temporary injunction in the case in late March, blocking state child abuse investigations into families of transgender children, which prompted the state to petition the Texas Supreme Court.

BACKGROUND: Texas court again halts child abuse investigations into families of transgender kids

However, the Supreme Court said on Friday the appeals court that issued the temporary injunction was overreaching when it halted these investigations into families statewide, adding the injunction “was outside of the court of appeals’ authority to protect parties’ rights under rule 29.3.”

The specific family who filed the original lawsuit is still protected under the injunction, the Supreme Court ruled.

The court did say neither Abbott nor Attorney General Ken Paxton can dictate what DFPS chooses to investigate, adding, “neither the governor nor the attorney general could bind DFPS’s investigatory authority.”

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 22

Julie G
3d ago

Unless the parent(s) made the child be transgender, I don’t understand where the “abuse” comes from! We love our kids, unconditionally (or suppose to!). Unless their lives are in danger, I was always encouraged to support the decisions of our kids.

Reply(7)
13
brenniethepublisher
3d ago

What the legislative branch needs to do is stop sex trafficking of children in its foster care program that has gone on for years.

Reply
3
Related
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Why Abbott wants Plyler v. Doe overturned

When a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion revealed that the high court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, there was a realization that America is dealing with a different kind of Supreme Court. The extremist conservative majority would be comfortable with overturning landmark decisions that were considered settled law.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Lawmakers consider moving Texas CPS to community-based-care model

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers are working on a makeover for the state's beleaguered Child Protective Services. Lawmakers want the state to be able to respond to children's needs earlier before things get out of hand and they're now looking at an out-of-state model of service they might want to try here.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
KWTX

New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural county was not the place Congress had in mind when it sent Texas more than $4 billion in disaster preparedness money six months following the storm, said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Transgender Children#U S Supreme Court#Racism#The Texas Supreme Court#Dfps#The Supreme Court
CBS DFW

I-Team: Texas father and son accountants convicted in $6M Ponzi scheme

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million.The two men, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas, told promised their tax clients high interest returns of up to 10% if they invested in their company.However, federal investigators said James and Bradley Nix, instead, used the money to pay for luxury homes, vehicles, and vacations.In April,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Has Texas seen a $20-billion increase in property taxes under Abbott?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is blaming Gov. Greg Abbott for high inflation in Texas, taking a page out of the GOP playbook in attacking President Joe Biden. O’Rourke released an Instagram video on April 23 with the caption, “Greg Abbott is the single greatest driver of inflation in...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
blackchronicle.com

Gov. Greg Abbott’s border inspections caused ripples in McAllen

MCALLEN — Eladio Cordero, a produce worker at Trinidad Fresh Produce in the McAllen Produce Terminal Market, sorted through jalapeños Thursday — about one in three had orange spots. A few feet away from him, dozens of flies buzzed around a pile of browning onions. Every day...
MCALLEN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy