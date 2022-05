Over 2,000 students graduated from Eastern Kentucky University at Roy Kidd Stadium on Friday, across two ceremonies. The first ceremony celebrated graduates from the College of Business, the College of Education & and Applied Human Sciences, and the College of Letters, Arts, & Social Sciences. The second ceremony, held later in the afternoon, celebrated graduates from the College of Health Sciences, the College of Justice, Safety, & Military Science, and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

