Memorial high jumper Ke’Andre Jones medals at state

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee community is mourning the loss of beloved high school junior and hometown hero Jayce Lebron Jones. After a 10-month-long battle with brain cancer, Jones died Thursday night at Memorial Hermann Hospital. Friends and family of the 17-year-old are making sure his impact and legacy will never be forgotten.
Port Arthur, Tx — Playing in Port Arthur for the first time, the Beaumont Panthers couldn't pull off the win against the Central Conference leaders from Shreveport. The Panthers fall to 6-10 in Conference and will look to rebound with another home game Sunday night against the Waco Royals.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are once again considering renaming the BISD Memorial Stadium. District officials will discuss changing the stadium's current name to the Carrol A. "Butch" Thomas Educational Support Center at a Thursday, May 19, 2022 meeting. This will be the fourth time in four years that the stadium's name will be debated.
Braxton Dore’ will be headed to Texas A&M this fall. But the courses he’s chosen for his future have changed from just one class at Port Neches-Groves High School. “I got into the class and I didn’t really know what it was about really, and Mr. (Greg) Picazo introduced me to everything,” Dore’ said of PrimeTime, the school’s broadcast journalism class. “He showed me how to record on the field, and I fell in love with that — just capturing all of those moments and getting really involved in it. I recorded a lot and got a whole lot of good clips this year.”
ABILENE, Texas — Senior Jack Dallas tied the Lamar University all-time record for appearances Sunday pitching the final 1.1 innings to pick up his 11th save of the season as the Cardinals defeated Abilene Christian, 7-4, Sunday afternoon at Crutcher Scott Field to sweep the series. The Cardinals improved...
ORANGE, Texas — Former NFL star Earl Thomas is behind bars after Orange Police arrested him Friday night at a restaurant in town. A person saw Thomas at Spanky’s Bar and Grill around 8:35 p.m. Friday and called the police, according to the Orange Police Department. (Editor's Note:...
ORANGE, Texas — Former NFL defensive back Earl Thomas was arrested Friday in his Texas hometown, two weeks after a warrant was issued following his alleged violation of a court protective order, authorities said. Thomas, 33, who played for the Seattle Seahawks for nine of his 10 NFL seasons,...
COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
Three people suffered injuries ranging from minor to major after a three-vehicle accident including two semi tractors Sunday morning in Chappell Hill. The accident took place at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 290 and FM 1155. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2001 Freightliner and a 1992...
Perhaps you've seen this message flying between Houston and Austin, a man in Smithville, TX has certainly found a unique way to leave his mark on his property. Have you seen this before?. If you've seen it, perhaps you thought someone misspelled "lucky." Remember that Snickers commercial from the '90s?...
Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
Four Port Arthur Police Department cadets on Friday graduated from the Lamar Institute of Technology Police Academy. Pictured, from left, are: Tyler Wisdom, Nathan Weaver, Chief Tim Duriso, Edmond Jacob and Sean Square.
You know the old fishing trick of holding the fish you caught closer to the camera to make it look bigger than it really is? Yeah, this guy had to do the exact opposite of that. Man Catches 300 lb Alligator Gar Fish. A Sugar Land, Texas man just went...
HOUSTON (KETK) — Two people are dead and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting at flea market in Houston Sunday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at a flea market on Airline Drive and is speculated to have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent. […]
Margie Taylor, of Conroe in East Texas, spent her first Mother’s Day last Sunday without her youngest son at the cemetery placing flowers on his grave. “I never thought I’d be here,” Taylor said by phone. Taylor last talked to her youngest son by text on the...
