Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Grady; Kiowa; Washita HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southerly wind gusts 50 mph to 60 mph. * WHERE...Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Greer, Kiowa, Jackson and Comanche Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO