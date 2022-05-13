ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kay; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kay, Noble and northern Payne Counties through 430 AM CDT At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles east of Blackwell to near Lake Carl Blackwell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Yale, Morrison, Glencoe, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Kildare, Lake Carl Blackwell, Chilocco, Kaw Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Hardy, Quay and Sooner Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Cotton, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Comanche, western Stephens, Cotton and southeastern Tillman Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fort Sill to 4 miles southeast of Geronimo to 7 miles southwest of Temple. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lawton, Walters, Cache, Elgin, Geronimo, Fletcher, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Chattanooga, Randlett, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Devol, Faxon, Loveland, Corum, Cookietown, Lake Lawtonka and Fort Sill. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 3 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Osage, northwestern Creek and Pawnee Counties through 445 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Chilocco to 7 miles east of Marland to 5 miles south of Stillwater. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Pawnee Hominy... Cleveland Mannford... Drumright Fairfax... Oilton Shidler... Wynona Jennings... Ralston Westport... Osage Burbank... Hallett Blackburn... Terlton Maramec... Skedee MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Garvin, northwestern Carter and western Murray Counties through 330 AM CDT At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ratliff City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Davis, Tatums, Ratliff City, Hennepin, Graham, Pooleville, Turner Falls and Fox. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 44 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, OK
