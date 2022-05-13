Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Comanche, western Stephens, Cotton and southeastern Tillman Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fort Sill to 4 miles southeast of Geronimo to 7 miles southwest of Temple. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lawton, Walters, Cache, Elgin, Geronimo, Fletcher, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Chattanooga, Randlett, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Devol, Faxon, Loveland, Corum, Cookietown, Lake Lawtonka and Fort Sill. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 3 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
