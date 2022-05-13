ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cleveland, Grady, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cleveland; Grady; McClain HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...McClain, Cleveland and Grady Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alfalfa, northwestern Garfield and eastern Major Counties through 300 AM CDT At 236 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Orienta, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Goltry, Ames, Meno and Carrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Comanche; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COMANCHE SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA...TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN WICHITA AND WILBARGER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Comanche; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COMANCHE SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA...TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN WICHITA AND WILBARGER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Cotton, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Comanche, western Stephens, Cotton and southeastern Tillman Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fort Sill to 4 miles southeast of Geronimo to 7 miles southwest of Temple. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lawton, Walters, Cache, Elgin, Geronimo, Fletcher, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Chattanooga, Randlett, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Devol, Faxon, Loveland, Corum, Cookietown, Lake Lawtonka and Fort Sill. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 3 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Garvin, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Garvin, southeastern Stephens and northwestern Carter Counties through 245 AM CDT At 213 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Loco, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Velma, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Pooleville, Graham, Pernell and Fox. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Osage, northwestern Creek and Pawnee Counties through 445 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Chilocco to 7 miles east of Marland to 5 miles south of Stillwater. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Pawnee Hominy... Cleveland Mannford... Drumright Fairfax... Oilton Shidler... Wynona Jennings... Ralston Westport... Osage Burbank... Hallett Blackburn... Terlton Maramec... Skedee MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Greer, Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Grady; Greer; Jackson; Kiowa; Washita HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southerly wind gusts 50 mph to 60 mph. * WHERE...Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Greer, Kiowa, Jackson and Comanche Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds are due to heat bursts, on the northern side of dissipating showers and storms.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Creek, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Atoka; Bryan; Cherokee; Choctaw; Coal; Creek; Haskell; Hughes; Johnston; Latimer; Le Flore; Lincoln; Marshall; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Pushmataha; Seminole; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 221 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ATOKA BRYAN CHEROKEE CHOCTAW COAL CREEK HASKELL HUGHES JOHNSTON LATIMER LE FLORE LINCOLN MARSHALL MCINTOSH MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE OKMULGEE PITTSBURG PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE PUSHMATAHA SEMINOLE SEQUOYAH TULSA WAGONER
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

