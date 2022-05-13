ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alfalfa, northwestern Garfield and eastern Major Counties through 300 AM CDT At 236 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Orienta, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Goltry, Ames, Meno and Carrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kay; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kay, Noble and northern Payne Counties through 430 AM CDT At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles east of Blackwell to near Lake Carl Blackwell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Yale, Morrison, Glencoe, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Kildare, Lake Carl Blackwell, Chilocco, Kaw Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Hardy, Quay and Sooner Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southerly wind gusts 50 mph to 60 mph. * WHERE...McClain and Cleveland Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Osage, northwestern Creek and Pawnee Counties through 445 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Chilocco to 7 miles east of Marland to 5 miles south of Stillwater. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Pawnee Hominy... Cleveland Mannford... Drumright Fairfax... Oilton Shidler... Wynona Jennings... Ralston Westport... Osage Burbank... Hallett Blackburn... Terlton Maramec... Skedee MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Comanche, northern Jefferson, southern Grady, Stephens and northeastern Cotton Counties through 215 AM CDT At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Marlow to near Comanche to near Hastings. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Duncan, Marlow, Waurika, Comanche, Rush Springs, Bray, Temple, Velma, Hastings, Loco, Addington, Waurika Lake, Corum, Central High, Empire City, Hulen and Cox City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Garvin, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Garvin, southeastern Stephens and northwestern Carter Counties through 245 AM CDT At 213 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Loco, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Velma, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Pooleville, Graham, Pernell and Fox. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Creek, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Atoka; Bryan; Cherokee; Choctaw; Coal; Creek; Haskell; Hughes; Johnston; Latimer; Le Flore; Lincoln; Marshall; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Pushmataha; Seminole; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 221 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ATOKA BRYAN CHEROKEE CHOCTAW COAL CREEK HASKELL HUGHES JOHNSTON LATIMER LE FLORE LINCOLN MARSHALL MCINTOSH MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE OKMULGEE PITTSBURG PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE PUSHMATAHA SEMINOLE SEQUOYAH TULSA WAGONER
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

