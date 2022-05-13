Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kay; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kay, Noble and northern Payne Counties through 430 AM CDT At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles east of Blackwell to near Lake Carl Blackwell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Yale, Morrison, Glencoe, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Kildare, Lake Carl Blackwell, Chilocco, Kaw Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Hardy, Quay and Sooner Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
