Muskogee County, OK

Human remains found in Muskogee County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Human remains were found north of Muskogee Thursday.

Officer Taylor Mills with the Muskogee Police Department said a person tending to property north of the Port of Muskogee, and just east of the Arkansas River, found the remains around 6 p.m.

Police are working with the Medical Examiner’s office.

They do not know how long the remains have been there and will work with an anthropologist to determine that.

