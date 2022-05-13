Human remains found in Muskogee County

Muskogee police Muskogee police said human remains were found north of Muskogee Thursday evening.

Officer Taylor Mills with the Muskogee Police Department said a person tending to property north of the Port of Muskogee, and just east of the Arkansas River, found the remains around 6 p.m.

Police are working with the Medical Examiner’s office.

They do not know how long the remains have been there and will work with an anthropologist to determine that.

