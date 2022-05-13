ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations

By PAUL J. WEBER, ACACIA CORONADO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7kaW_0fd6vXOA00
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court is allowing the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse. But in a mixed ruling Friday, May 13, 2022, the court also handed a victory to one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The court did not rule on the merits of the investigations — which were the first of its kind in the U.S. — only that lower courts in Texas overstepped by trying to block all cases from going forward.

The mixed ruling by Texas’ highest civil court, which is made up of nine elected Republican justices, comes at a moment when GOP lawmakers across the U.S. are accelerating efforts to impose restrictions on transgender rights. Both parties in the lawsuit called the decision a victory.

Lambda Legal, which helped bring the lawsuit against Texas on behalf of the parents of the 16-year-old girl, called the decision a win because it put the state’s investigation into their family on hold. Although the ruling does not prevent Texas from launching investigations into other families, the state would be foolish to do so now because those families could also seek an injunction, said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, counsel and health care strategist for Lambda Legal.

“It would be both futile and a complete waste of resources for them to do so,” Gonzalez-Pagan said.

Texas went farther than any state in February when Abbott issued a first-of-its-kind order that instructed child welfare officials to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.

A judge in Austin put that order on hold after a lawsuit brought on behalf of the 16-year-old girl whose family said the state was already investigating their family. It was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.

The lawsuit marked the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott’s directive and an earlier nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton labeling certain gender-confirming treatments as “child abuse.” The Texas Department of Family and Protective Service has said it opened nine investigations following the directive and opinion.

Brian Klosterboer, a staff attorney with the ACLU leading the case, said the court’s decision was “largely good news,” citing the relief for his clients as well as the finding that Paxton’s opinion and Abbott’s directive are nonbinding and do not have a legal effect. Klosterboer said the court’s decision clarifies that the governor does not have the authority to change Texas law and though the state’s family services agency can decide whether to investigate, it is up to the courts whether the agency can take action against any family reported under this directive.

“His directive is I think what caused the most harm because it created a lot of fear and panic across the state” Klosterboer said.

According to Klosterboer, Paxton’s office filed an appeal within minutes of the decision.

In a social media post following the ruling, Paxton said he had “just secured a win.” Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Across the country, Republicans have leaned into the debates over transgender rights as LGBTQ Americans have grown increasingly visible in society and pop culture.

In March, the Arizona Legislature passed bills to prohibit gender confirmation surgery for minors and ban transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams, and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed them.

Two other GOP governors, in Indiana and Utah, bucked their party and vetoed legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports.

In Texas, the groups bringing the lawsuit also represent a clinical psychologist who has said the governor’s directive forces her to choose between reporting clients to the state or losing her license and other penalties.

The governor’s directive and Paxton’s opinion go against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions on transgender people filed in statehouses nationwide.

____

A previous version of this story misspelled the name of Lambda Legal and Lambda Legal counsel Omar Gonzalez-Pagan.

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Ban on protests in front of homes signed by Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Anyone who protests in front of a private residence in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday. The legislation makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is aimed at intentionally harassing or disturbing someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Indiana State
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Doug Ducey
FMX 94.5

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Officially Punches Ticket To Hell

Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Transgender People#Texas Attorney General#Arizona Legislature#Racism#Ap#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican#Gop#Lambda Legal
The Associated Press

North Carolina community mourns lynching victims

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — About 100 people attended a service to honor the memories of five people who were lynched in Chatham County, North Carolina, more than a century ago. The News & Observer reports that the service held Saturday was organized by local NAACP branches with support from the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama. The group encourages researchers around the country to gather and share information about lynchings that happened in their communities.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Tennessee State gets $1.9M agriculture grant from USDA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University won a $1.9 million grant for its College of Agriculture to lead a group of historically Black schools in research around sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, the college announced on Monday. The 1890 Center of Excellence grant comes from the U.S. Department...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS LA

Battle for new 27th Congressional District is tight race between two familiar opponents

Set to be one of the tightest races in the 2022 primary elections - the battle for the new 27th Congressional District features some familiar foes. Republican congressman Mike Garcia looks to maintain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, democratic candidate Christy Smith, who narrowly lost to Garcia in the 2020 race for the congressional district race, is set to give Garcia another tight challenge for the third time.The new district will include some parts of the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita. The district is historically conservative, but in recent years it's become more democratic.With the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

898K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy