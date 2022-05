No. 1 - Miami Dade Police remain very tight-lipped about the murder of a transgender woman that happened Saturday and have yet to release details about the case. Her body was found in a pool of blood at the intersection of NW 32nd Avenue and NW 132nd Terrace in Opa-locka. While waiting for information and answers, more than 100 people stood at the intersection to remember 50-year-old Nedra Sequence Morris. Those who knew her well called her Sequence. The vigil was held at the same spot Sequence’s body was found. Her family says the body was dumped there from a moving vehicle after she was shot in the head at an unknown location Saturday morning.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO