Potomac Tiki Club hits the water in Georgetown

Schlish is a DC native who has made his name in the DMV music scene in 2018 with his first hit single “Clean dirty lil nigga.” Also known for his word play and lyrics, he has a fan base that is never disappointed. He refers to himself as the “voice of the city” as he says he’s earned it inspiring the youth. Growing up in NorthEast Washington, DC – it was not a easy having for him to balance music and real life situations. Schlish is unique with his sound and on top of that – he engineers his own music! He is currently working on his biggest project to date “Schlish World.” This raw and uncut project is letting us into his world as he paints a picture with words. June 3rd “Schlish World” will be released on all platforms!

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO