1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

A Muscatine County woman is dead after a single car accident last week. On Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 2:05 p.m., a crash was reported within the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue in Muscatine County. The caller noted that the vehicle was in the ditch, on fire, and believed to be still occupied. When law […]
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to two crashes on Saturday and Sunday. Deputies responded to a reported UTV rollover crash about 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Samantha Drive in rural Galena, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at Cedar River Tower, located at 100 1st Avenue NE in downtown Cedar Rapids, just after 5 a.m. Monday. In a press release, firefighters said a fire was found and extinguished in a utility area on the fourth floor.
DURANT — Durant firefighter Matt Fisher is "blown away" by the support he's received lately. Fisher has been hospitalized since May 2 when an allegedly intoxicated man driving a commercial field sprayer collided with the fire truck Fisher and four others were in, then left the scene. All five...
Waterloo Police are investigating a bullet hole and a blood trail found in a vacant home found on Friday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The bullet hole was found in a home at 412 Sunnyside Avenue. In addition, four shell casings were located and a blood trail was found in the middle of the road. Police have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident and cannot confirm that the blood trail and the shots fired are related. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in East Moline, police said. Officers were in the 13th Street and 13th Avenue area to clear people after tavern closing, according to the East Moline Police Department in a media release. While on foot police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Davenport police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at 4:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that an Audi Q5 was westbound on Veterans Memorial...
Galesburg Police early Friday afternoon (May 13th) responded to Garfield Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A home on Garfield Avenue was struck numerous times. A suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Losey Street and Maple Avenue. According to police reports, a male subject heard about 15 shots while in his backyard and observed a blue Honda sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. Another male subject was able to provide dispatch with a license plate number. The witness also described a male suspect as a bald, shirtless, muscular man who departed on foot. Based on the witness’ accounts, the male subject in custody was released. A total of 13 shell casings were found in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
OELWEIN, Iowa — Firefighters were called to an empty home early Sunday morning in Oelwein. Just before 7:30am Sunday, first responders were called to 513 1st Street NE. When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke were already pouring out of the house. Crews made their way inside to confirm...
Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into an unattended death discovered Sunday. In a release from the Department, they received information about a possible deceased individual. Officers were able to locate the body of a deceased man inside a building in the 300 Block of S. Dubuque Street. Because no one witnessed the death, an investigation began immediately.
One person died in a drowning on the Wapsi River in Linn County on Saturday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 1:30 pm, they were called to a report of a missing woman who had been tubing on the river. The caller reported seeing her friend’s tube...
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the person who died in a tubing incident on the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday. The victim was identified as Mechele Horak, 47, of Marion. At around 1:37 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of...
A local transient has been arrested after allegedly leading a chase that damaged multiple police cars. Coralville Police say they pulled over a 2008 Range Rover with Illinois plates for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone around 2:30 Saturday morning. The vehicle pulled into the 1st Avenue Kum & Go parking lot, but the officer reports the driver…later identified as 27-year-old Javonte Cunningham…was slow to roll down the window. When he did, he allegedly refused to give his name, rolled it back up, and sped off. The officer later said during the brief interaction Cunningham showed signs of intoxication, and an open container of what appeared to be alcohol was seen inside the car.
Illinois State Police District 7 units are on the scene handling an overturned semi-trailer, on the ramp from I-80 eastbound in East Moline to I-88 eastbound. The crash resulted in a hazardous material spill – flammable liquid UN1197, according to State Police. The ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
On Sunday morning, a large disturbance in Downtown Dubuque has left 3 people with knife wounds. According to the Telegraph Herald, Police Lieutenant Ted McClimon says 25-year-old Carteasia L. Carpenter, and 30-year-old Catrice S. Carpenter, both of 504 W. 17th St., and 19-year-old Jashonna J. Vaughn, of 2639 University Ave., all were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where they were treated for their lacerations and released.
Henderson County Chief Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Donald E. Millard, age 57 was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, May 15th. The Sheriff’s Office received a report that Millard was driving a tractor and had since parked it a residence in Gladstone. The complainant stated they did not believe Millard had purchased it. Millard and the tractor were located in Gladstone. Upon investigation Deputies discovered Millard had not purchased the tractor and began looking for a victim. It was discovered that Millard had allegedly stolen the tractor from J.J. Nichting Co. in Pilot Grove, IA. Millard was arrested and charged for possessing the stolen tractor. The tractor was valued at $125,000. Milliard is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Millard is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) — The citizens of Vinton have united after a fire destroyed popular Riverside Park and a truck belonging to the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department, KCRG reports. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Vinton Fire & Police responded to a fire at the playground. Melted plastic...
A Saturday night police chase through Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Illinois man. University of Iowa Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a 2019 Hyundai Accent being driven by 34-year-old Charles Black of Peoria just before 10:15pm. Black had reportedly been speeding at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone on Mormon Trek Boulevard near the Pheasant Ridge Apartments. UI Police say Black turned on to Walden Road and shut his lights off as soon as the officer activated his top lights and siren. Black then pulled into a parking spot at the address of the vehicle’s registered owner.
A truck driver was killed Friday morning in Durant after their semi was hit by a train. Few details have been released by the Iowa State Patrol, including the identity of the victim. The official accident report indicates the truck was struck while crossing the tracks on Vail Avenue just before 7:30am. The semi driver was ejected from the vehicle.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night, according to officials. The crash took place after mid-evening on the Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood Boulevard SW overpass over U.S. Highway 30. Cedar Rapids Police said that the motorcycle had a single person riding on it at the time of the crash.
