Erie, PA

Be a Tourist: Events around town May 13-15

YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkOti_0fd6u2Sl00

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

All An Act Presents “What the Bellhop Saw”

A nice fellow checks into an expensive suite in New York City’s finest hotel, precipitating a fantastic nightmare involving a Salman Rushdie-type author, a vengeful terrorist, a vile wife from hell, a conniving bellboy, an incompetent F.B.I. agent, a nubile celebrity-mad maid, a dimwitted secretary, and a little pig tailed girl. Gag lines are popping as events transpire at a whirlwind velocity. Topical humor blends with the traditional antics of farce: doors slamming, characters careening and confusion reigning supreme. Including the show stopping silent “Bellhop Ballet.” This show will take place on May 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and May 15 at 3 p.m. Learn more about this show by visiting their website or by calling 814-450-8553.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6SfY_0fd6u2Sl00

Lake Erie Wine Country Tapas & Wine Weekend One

This is week one of two delicious filled weekends to taste and explore Lake Erie Wine Country. Each winery will prepare a small food or appetizer to pair with a selected wine. This event will be like a progressive cocktail party which naturally includes some savory pairings. Tickets will include a unique gift, and access to a digital recipe booklet. Participants will provide their own transportation, choose their own itinerary, and visit the wineries in any order they wish. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 877-326-6561.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUvz1_0fd6u2Sl00

Kellar’s Presents David Anthony and Mark Ricadonna

David Anthony is an international award winning entertainer from Cleveland, Ohio. David performed his first show when he was just 12 years old. Since then David has entertained thousands across the country with his comedy magic show which is filled with cutting edge magic, audience participation and lots of laughs. Mark Mark has a lead role in the feature film “Days of Power” and is a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”, Columnist and Travel writer for “Todays Man” Magazine, Wrote and Directed “Radio Gods” television Pilot, starred in “Game Night” (Winner of the International Film Festival NYC) been seen on AXS TV’s “Live at Gotham”, FOX’s “Laughs”, heard on Sirius XM and Bob and Tom, and also has a hit Podcast “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling”. You can catch these two acts at Kellar’s on May 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 814-461-0911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435NCm_0fd6u2Sl00

Erie Philharmonic presents Symphonic Series Beethoven 7

The Erie Philharmonic is honored to commission a brand nee work by American Composer Timothy Adams based on the life of Harriet Tubman. Adams is the former Principal Timpanist of the Pittsburgh Symphony and the current chair of the Percussion Department at the University of Georgia. Adams brings electric and rich musical instincts to a subject so crucial to the understanding of our national identity. The evening will be capped by one of Beethoven’s most beloved symphonies, the Seventh. Dubbed the ‘apotheosis of the dance’ by Richard Wagner, Beethoven’s Seventh contrasts the powerful rhythmic profile of the outer movements with one of the most moving, elegiac slow movements Beethoven ever wrote all motivated by an unrelenting pulse that gives this work its reputation. This show will take place on Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-455-1375.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsRqq_0fd6u2Sl00

Station Dinner Theatre presents “Ghosts of a Chance”

A supernatural comedy that features uncanny “psychic” humor, unearthly twists and turns, and otherworldly one liners, as well as a strong ensemble cast. Eager to sell a posh penthouse that has been on the market for 10 years, a real estate agent thinks he’s in luck when he meets a mob boss and his wife who are keen on purchasing the apartment. However, there’s just one little problem: the penthouse is haunted by unhappily married, bickering ghosts who aren’t even sure if they’re dead. To salvage the sale, the real estate agent hires a “psychic” to rid the apartment of its quarrelsome ghosts and help them escape their penthouse purgatory and find a new lease on…death. This show will take place on May 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, and 22. To learn more or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-864-2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqDri_0fd6u2Sl00

Beer Coaster 2022

Did you miss beer fests? Does craft beer hold a special place in your heart? Do you support local businesses? Then don’t miss the 2022 Beer Coaster happening on May 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is the first in-person Lake Erie Ale Trail event in over two years. Participants can enjoy unlimited beer samplings from your local Lake Erie Ale Trail brewers at Waldameer Park & Water World. Food will be available for purchase as the trail is only a short distance from Waldameer’s concession area. For more information on this event check out their Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Oeu8_0fd6u2Sl00

Rupp Limo Public Wine Tour

Spend the afternoon with Rupp Limo while enjoying Lake Erie Wine Country. Pickup is at the Millcreek Mall. Participants can purchase tickets for $45 and that does not include tasting fees or gratuity. You can learn more about this event by visiting their Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFEa9_0fd6u2Sl00

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com's breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Art & Sole 5K

Join the Neighborhood Art House on May 14 for their annual 5K run/walk. Come support the art house, enjoy the weather with like-minded enthusiasts, and maybe even win some original student art to beautify your home or office. You can register for this event online or by calling 814-455-5508.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCI0T_0fd6u2Sl00

Weird Al in Concert

Almost after four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour , “Weird Al” Yankovic will be pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour . The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues. Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. Weird Al will be at the Warner Theatre on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. You can learn more about this show and purchase tickets on their website or by calling 814-452-4857.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K98tB_0fd6u2Sl00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

YourErie

Erie residents take advantage of warmer weather

“We’re just hanging out with some friends on this beautiful day and taking advantage of the weather, the sun, the warmth. We love it,” said Linda Nobel, Erie resident. Folks are taking advantage of the nice, warm weather in Erie. “It feels nice. First of all, people are comfortable to get out here without being […]
ERIE, PA
