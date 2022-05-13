We're Hiring a Managing Editor

Sarasota Magazine is looking for an outstanding reporter and editor to manage our digital and print publication processes while also contributing to and growing the magazine’s popular Arts & Entertainment channel. A successful candidate will be comfortable writing everything from breaking news stories to ambitious multi-faceted service features, closely editing other...
Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation has announced that the organization’s president, Mason Ayres, has decided to retire effective Sept. 30, 2022. Ayres has served in this role since 2016. Under his leadership, the healthcare foundation has raised more than $100 million, including a gift of $25 million from the Brian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation for the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute and a $10 million gift from Target Corp. chairman and CEO Brian Cornell and his wife Martha to support the creation of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion on the SMH-Sarasota Campus.
The inaugural class of eight local residents graduated on May 5 from a first-of-its-kind training program in the construction field offered by CareerEdge Funders Collaborative and funded through Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Master Plan. CareerEdge’s new core construction skills training initiative is designed to provide participants with industry-recognized credentials...
The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation board of directors recently approved $6.3 million in grant funding that will address areas such as hunger and food insecurity, support affordable housing opportunities, and promote projects that enhance diversity, equity, and civil rights in the region. The grant recipients are as follows:. $2.5...
The City of Sarasota will unveil draft concepts for the construction of “complete streets” on 10th Street and Boulevard of the Arts at two upcoming open houses. A complete street is an age-friendly design that promotes safe travel to and from a destination, whether walking, biking, riding transit or driving a vehicle. It’s also accessible to all who utilize it and provides a sense of place for the community. Each complete street is unique to the community and can include different features like enhanced sidewalks, street lighting, benches, street trees and landscaping, public art and more. The projects will modify various intersections throughout the corridors that encompass neighborhoods that have been traditionally underserved, as well as historical districts. This project also links communities to recreational trail paths, employment centers, parks, essential services, schools, public amenities, the Rosemary District, Central Coconut, Gillespie Park, Downtown, the Quay and the Bay Park.
Lemurs may cause a bellyache—but bear with us: it's the good kind. Laughing with Lemurs at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary kicked off on April 23, and it’s hilarious fun. A group of roughly eight participants climbs into a large enclosure with lemurs Bob, Ziggy and Marley, and if you don’t crack a smile stat, you may need your pulse checked.
Get a taste of Broadway—no plane ticket required—with The Players Centre and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens for a night of sing-songy fun as they present their third rendition of Broadway on the Bay. This time, The Players Centre will honor the talented leading ladies of Broadway with an evening of show tunes performed against the beautiful bay sunset by The Sarasota Divas.
