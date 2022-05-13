ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

SHERIFF RIC BRADSHAW UNDERGOES HEART PROCEDURE

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago
Calls For End To Rumors About Health. Says Procedure "Elective."

