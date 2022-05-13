Rochester Cocktail Revival returns in 2022 for weeklong celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Cocktail Revival (RCR), the only weeklong festival of its kind in New York, returns for its ninth year next month.

RCR officials announced the festival’s return Friday, May 13 which is recognized as World Cocktail Day.

The festivities will kick off on Monday, June 6, and feature multiple events every night through Sunday, June 12.

The weeklong festival features more than 60 events bars and restaurants across the city; some are free and others are ticketed. The offerings for this year’s Rochester Cocktail Revival include the annual gala, a silent disco, trivia, a Renaissance festival, informational sessions, anniversaries, special food and drink pairings, and more.

A portion of all proceeds benefits Cancer Support Community Rochester, formerly Gilda’s Club Rochester, and since 2014, RCR has raised more than $120,000 for the charity.

“Wherever we find ourselves, wherever the journey takes us, we are united in our collective desire to raise a glass together after all the ups and downs of the recent years,” said RCR Director Chuck Cerankosky. “The Rochester cocktail scene, and Rochester itself, has returned to the energy we experienced at RCR’s peak. We’re back at that level, ready to go out again – back together.”

Featured events at this year’s Rochester Cocktail Revival include:

La Dolce Vita : An Italian Garden Party at the George Eastman Museum featuring botanical cocktails, live music, lawn games, and custom poetry | Tuesday, June 7

: An Italian Garden Party at the George Eastman Museum featuring botanical cocktails, live music, lawn games, and custom poetry | Tuesday, June 7 A Little Knowledge , a seminar with “Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails” Editor-in-Chief David Wondrich and Associate Editor Noah Rothbaum | Wednesday, June 8

, a seminar with “Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails” Editor-in-Chief David Wondrich and Associate Editor Noah Rothbaum | Wednesday, June 8 Enchantment at Twilight: the 2022 RCR Gala , a prom-themed event at the German House with three bars, a live band, DJs, and dance performance | Thursday, June 9

, a prom-themed event at the German House with three bars, a live band, DJs, and dance performance | Thursday, June 9 Super Sound at the Club at Water Street Music Hall, a live concert experience that includes custom cocktails and local bands | Saturday, June 11

at the Club at Water Street Music Hall, a live concert experience that includes custom cocktails and local bands | Saturday, June 11 The Spirit Tasting Spectacular at The Metropolitan, showcasing 40+ spirit brands including New York Distillers, hands-on activities, non-spirit vendor booths, a live DJ, and educational seminars | Saturday, June 11

at The Metropolitan, showcasing 40+ spirit brands including New York Distillers, hands-on activities, non-spirit vendor booths, a live DJ, and educational seminars | Saturday, June 11 The Bar Room Battle Royale , the climactic festival finale where local bartenders go head-to-head to earn mixologist supremacy | Sunday, June 12

For a full list of events, visit the Rochester Cocktail Revival’s schedule online here .

Participating businesses for this year’s Rochester Cocktisal Revival include:

Cheshire

Good Luck

Cure

The Revelry

Ox & Stone

Owl House

The Daily Refresher

Bitter Honey

Branca Midtown

Swan Dive

Locals Only

Radio Social

Bar Bantam

Lento

Cub Room

Roux

Nox

Tapas

Vern’s

Lucky’s

Grace & Disgrace

Velvet Belly

Redd

Since the innaugural Rochester Cocktail revival in 2014, the festival has drew more than 12,500 atendees and hosted notable cocktail experts like David Wondrich, Dale DeGroff, Gaz Regan, Lynn House, Pamela Wiznitzer, Lynnette Marrero, Steven Soderbergh, Noah Rothbaum, and Robert Simonson.

