Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac valued at over $2 bln in Nasdaq debut

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp, an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, was valued at $2.47 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Friday.

#Billionaires#Profrac Holding Corp
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

