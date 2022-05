Dr. Samuel L. Stanley, president of Michigan State University in East Lansing, has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Science. Since 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences has honored excellence and convened leaders to examine new ideas, address issues of importance to the nation and world, and advance the public good. More than 13,500 members have been elected to the academy since it was formed.

