ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2022 CAPA Marquee Award winners announced

By Stephanie Thompson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdr62_0fd6qN3b00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards , which honors musical theatre productions by participating central Ohio high schools.

The student showcase, presented in the style of Broadway’s prestigious Tony® Awards, was held on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre, CAPA said in a release. The event included performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, plus opening and closing numbers with nominated students.

Summer in Columbus: How to be a tourist in your own city amid rising gas prices
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlV7a_0fd6qN3b00
    UAHS 42ndStreet credit: Mitchell Media
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VF7Tw_0fd6qN3b00
    Wyatt Kerns credit: Mitchell Media
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxhqH_0fd6qN3b00
    Bella Price credit: Mitchell Media
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6QLJ_0fd6qN3b00
    CAPA Marquee Awards credit: Mitchell Media

A total of 18 central Ohio high schools participated by submitting a 2021-22 musical theatre production for review by the educational program’s team of judges. Nominations were made in 11 categories including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Student Orchestra and Outstanding Technical Execution.

The 2022 CAPA Marquee Award winners are:

  • Outstanding Student Orchestra sponsored by The DiMarco Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation
    Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family
  • Backstage Excellence sponsored by Liz Riley
    Costuming Guild, Bishop Watterson High School, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
  • Outstanding Student Designer sponsored by The Pam and Jack Beeler Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation
    Joshua Pearson, Olentangy Berlin High School, Set Design, Mamma Mia!
  • Outstanding Technical Execution sponsored by Mary Beth and Luke McCormick
    Upper Arlington High School, 42 nd Street , Stage Manager: Edith LeBlanc
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role sponsored by Huntington
    KK Murphy, Upper Arlington High School, Maggie Jones in 42 nd Street
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role sponsored by Johnson Investment Counsel
    William Baumann, Westerville North High School, Chef Louis in Disney’s The Little Mermaid
  • Outstanding Ensemble sponsored by Fifth Third Bank
    Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
  • Best Direction sponsored by Denison University
    David O’Roark, Worthington Christian School, The SpongeBob Musical
  • Best Musical Production
    Upper Arlington High School, 42 nd Street
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role sponsored by White Castle
    Bella Price, Westerville South High School, Alice Murphy in Bright Star
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role sponsored by Danbert, Inc.
    Wyatt Kerns, Worthington Christian School, Squidward Q. Tentacles in The SpongeBob Musical
CAPA’s 2022 Summer Movie Series schedule

Wyatt Kerns and Bella Price, winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, will now compete nationally at The 2022 Jimmy Awards /National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Kerns and Price will participate in a week-long program in New York City, which includes intensive professional training led by Broadway theatre professionals and industry experts. The week will culminate in a talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage.

Kerns is a graduating senior from Worthington Christian Upper School where he has been a member of the theatre department, on stage and behind the scenes. He enjoys studying music theory, composing music, reading, dancing in tap class and continuing his study in voice. He will be attending The Ohio State University School of Music to study choral music education with a minor in vocal performance.

Price is a graduating senior from Westerville South High School. She has been heavily involved with her school’s theatre program for four years. She enjoys writing, playing guitar and piano, and expanding her wardrobe. Price will pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University in Fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Symphony to perform at Ash Cave in Hocking Hills

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, the Columbus Symphony will fill Ash Cave with its music.  The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the Columbus Symphony will be performing June 26 at Ash Cave in Hocking Hills as part of a fundraiser for the Ohio State Parks Foundation.   “The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Eric Clapton to perform in Columbus this September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eric Clapton will be coming to Columbus on Sep. 8 to kick-off a set of September shows in the Midwest and East Coast. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be joined at the Schottenstein Center by his band and blues rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan as a special […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New clothing store in honor of Otto Beatty Jr. opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new men’s clothing store is supporting young, impoverished men looking to enter the workforce. The shop is named in honor of Otto Beatty Jr., and is opening its doors at IMPACT Community Action. “Otto always did the work, and he was always about giving back,” said Representative Joyce Beatty, of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Taco Fest back at Genoa Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Taco Festival is back at Genoa Park this weekend for its fifth year, with dozens of taco vendors lining the streets for good food and a good cause. The Taco Fest will be donating some of the proceeds from this weekend’s event to the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA), meaning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Korean-style Myungrang HotDog now open in the Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What’s a Korean-style hot dog? Central Ohioans now can find out for themselves. Myungrang HotDog has opened at 850 N. High St. in the Short North. Plans for the location — the first in Columbus and Ohio and one of just a few in the U.S. — were announced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio man’s mental health journey chronicled in art

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a central Ohio man is opening up about his struggles to shine a light on the many people who battle bipolar disorder. During his time at the Ohio State Harding Hospital for Behavioral Health, A.J. Heckman discovered healing through art in a series of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Mackintosh
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington will hold in-person learning for junior high

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Junior high students in Pickerington will be learning five days a week in person next school year after all. Last week, a hybrid proposal was presented by the district’s administration and highly criticized by community members. On Monday, the district’s superintendent said it is going with full in-person learning for the […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Finalists named for Reynoldsburg superintendent

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a new leader for the Reynoldsburg City School District has been narrowed to six candidates. In a letter posted Monday, the district announced the following six candidates are semifinalists for the position: Dr. Corey Grubbs, Area Superintendent, Columbus City Schools, Columbus, Ohio Dr. Ron Iarussi, Superintendent, Marion City […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus turns pink for 30th Komen Race for the Cure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure returned to downtown Saturday for its 30th anniversary. Crowds packed into the new location at North Bank Park where more than 7,000 people registered to participate, including more than 700 survivors and breast cancer patients. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Violent weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--Three children were shot across the city in separate incidents. https://nbc4i.co/3a4RRIp. Cruiser Caravan to commemorate fallen officers for …. Pickerington will hold in-person learning for junior …. Name, Image, Likeness decision for Ohio high schools …. Pickerington scraps hybrid learning proposal. Authorities searching for missing teen. Dismissed evictions...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquee#Dublin Jerome High School#Music Education#Jimmy Awards#Wcmh#The Columbus Association#The Performing Arts#Capa#Best Musical Production#Uahs
NBC4 Columbus

Name, Image, Likeness decision for Ohio high schools coming Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state organization in charge of administering high school athletics has wrapped up its vote on whether to allow student-athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while still in school. Members of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) finished voting Monday, and the organization is set to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Federal affordable housing plan announced in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The federal government has a new action plan aimed at providing affordable housing, and the announcement of the program happened in Columbus Monday. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Columbus to make the announcement Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said affordable housing isn’t just the city’s issue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No change in Columbus gas prices for the past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was no change in the price of gasoline for Columbus drivers during the last week.   GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area was $4.26, which was the same price as the previous week, but still 54.5 cents higher than a month ago […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Abortion in Ohio; book focuses on US statehouses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Voting rights activists said Ohio’s redistricting commission cannot get it right, despite the will of the people and the orders of the Ohio Supreme Court. Now, abortion rights activists brace for the possible end of Roe v. Wade. “It’s a slippery slope,” said Iris Harvey with […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Baby formula shortage prompts Abbott to ramp up Similac production in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Abbott Labs is leaning on its oldest production complex in Columbus to help ease the nationwide shortage of infant formula while its largest formula factory in Michigan remains down. The Chicago-area company has “prioritized infant formula production” at its Columbus Abbott Nutrition operations, converting some lines to produce ready-to-feed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ODNR: Man falls to death at Conkles Hollow

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 10, reported missing on near east side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy is missing on the near east side of Columbus Monday. Ashton Craig Curtis has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 90 pounds. Ashton was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Ashton is reported missing from the area […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy