A 34-year-old woman was going to check her mail in a rural part of Lafayette Township, New Jersey when she encountered three bears. One of the bears, estimated to be 150- to 200-pound and between a year and 2 years old, “charged and attacked” the woman, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota told the New Jersey Herald. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at the end of a farm lane on Gorney Road.

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO