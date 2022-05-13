ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Free Firehouse Subs today if your name is Jason, Crystal or Pamela

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Great news if your name is Jason, Crystal, or Pamela!. Firehouse Subs is continuing its “Name of the Day” promotion and chose names...

Jacksonville Daily Record

'Shark Tank' winner The Yard Milkshake Bar grand opening is May 20

The Yard Milkshake Bar, a “Shark Tank” TV show winner that franchises, scheduled a grand opening May 20-22 at 4906 Town Center Parkway in The Strand at Town Center. Its “Jacksonville Exclusive” is The Sunshine Shake of Orange Blossom ice cream with yellow and orange marshmallow drizzle in a yellow marshmallow dipped souvenir jar rolled in orange sugar sprinkles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Things to do at Devil’s Den Spring in Florida

WILLISTON, Fla. – If you are an outdoorsy person, you’ll want to check out the Devil’s Den Spring in Williston for your next Florida staycation. Here are some things you should know about the prehistoric spring before you plan a visit. WHAT IS DEVIL’S DEN SPRING?
WILLISTON, FL
News4Jax.com

Rules: 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest News4JAX Insider Giveaway

2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival News4JAX Insider Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest News4JAX Insider sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by WJXT-Channel 4 (“Station”) and City of Jacksonville (the “Sponsors”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes’ rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 Strike a winning note to the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For more than 40 years, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has brought music lovers together to enjoy an incredible weekend of food, drinks, community, and music!. Some of the biggest names in the genre have graced the stage and helped millions relax and enjoy a fun time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

VyStar Credit Union customers experiencing issues with mobile app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar Credit Union reported issues with its mobile app on Monday, and a message on its official Twitter page posted in the evening said problems were still apparent. “We have restarted the system and members have been able to log in directly at http://vystarcu.org. The mobile...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigating shooting outside America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was sent to investigate a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were sent to the motel at about 8:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. There was no information about the suspected shooter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 Free family fun for four at Wild Adventures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a break from your daily routine at Wild Adventures. We are sending one lucky News4JAX Insider on a Georgia vacation by giving away four tickets to explore over 170 acres of rides, slides, and exotic animals!. This four-pack of tickets are good for admission to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Apparent decades-old mortar found in backyard of Jacksonville home, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was out gardening at her home came across what appeared to be a decades-old mortar, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Lt. James, with the Sheriff’s Office, JSO’s Hazardous Material team was called to the scene on San Juan Avenue near Woodmere Drive and removed it from the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

3 people injured by lightning strike in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured by a lightning strike Monday afternoon in Columbia County. This happened about 14 miles southeast of Lake City, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Columbia County Emergency Management reported that a lightning strike victim and two other people were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

