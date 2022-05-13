How gas prices have changed in the Siouxland tri-states in the last week

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.32 on Monday, May 9 —a fraction of a penny less than the record-high price of $4.33 set on March 11.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Iowa using data from AAA . Gas prices are as of May 9. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Two states, Connecticut and Georgia, temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Rising gasoline costs are driven primarily by increasing crude oil prices as the global energy market responds to harsher sanctions proposed against Russia, a leading producer and exporter of oil.

The European Union’s proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months , announced last week, caused crude prices to increase to $110 per barrel on Friday. As of Monday, crude hovered at $105 per barrel .

The EU’s 27 member countries have not yet reached an agreement on the details of this embargo, as some countries heavily reliant on Russian oil, such as Hungary, are pushing for exemptions from the agreement.

Iowa by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.00

– Week change: +$0.11 (+2.9%)

– Year change: +$1.17 (+41.5%)

– Gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#21 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.03 (7/16/08)

– Diesel current price: $5.31

– Week change: +$0.11 (+2.1%)

– Year change: +$2.28 (+75.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.31 (5/9/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Iowa

#1. Dubuque: $4.08

#2. Waterloo-Cedar Falls: $4.04

#3. Iowa City: $4.03

#4. Ames: $4.02

#5. Des Moines: $3.99

#6. Council Bluffs: $3.99

#7. Cedar Rapids: $3.98

#8. Sioux City (IA only): $3.96

#9. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island (IA only): $3.95

Nebraska by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.98

– Week change: +$0.06 (+1.5%)

– Year change: +$1.13 (+39.8%)

– Gas tax: $0.31 per gallon (#20 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.10 (7/15/08)

– Diesel current price: $5.30

– Week change: +$0.10 (+2.0%)

– Year change: +$2.26 (+74.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.30 (5/8/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Nebraska

#1. Kearney: $4.07

#2. North Platte: $4.06

#3. Lincoln: $4.05

#4. Grand Island: $3.97

#5. Columbus: $3.93

#6. Omaha (NE only): $3.93

#7. Norfolk: $3.87

South Dakota by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.04

– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.0%)

– Year change: +$1.15 (+40.0%)

– Gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#22 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.09 (7/18/08)

– Diesel current price: $5.39

– Week change: +$0.16 (+3.0%)

– Year change: +$2.31 (+74.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (5/9/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in South Dakota

#1. Rapid City: $4.08

#2. North Sioux City: $4.05

#3. Sioux Falls: $4.00

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.83

#2. Hawaii: $5.28

#3. Nevada: $5.12

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $3.84

#2. Missouri: $3.90

#3. Oklahoma: $3.92

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

