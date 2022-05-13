ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FEMA awards $1.5 million to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for tornado damage

By WBKO News Staff
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - FEMA has approved $1,585,196 to reimburse Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for its mutual aid use of 18 utility companies from Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Furniture giveaway event happening in Madisonville for Kentucky tornado victims

An event looking to help Kentuckians who lost their homes and belongings to the December 2021 tornadoes is happening in Madisonville later this month. Officials with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court say a furniture giveaway event is taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Rep. Dossett urging people to apply for insurance deductible reimbursement

State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke is reminding those who had property damage from the December 10 and 11 tornadoes to apply for an insurance deductible reimbursement. The reimbursement is being offered through the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet and Representative Dossett says he personally understands the hardships of rebuilding from...
PEMBROKE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Warren County gears up for Tuesday’s primary election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is gearing up for the primary election taking place on Tuesday. The County-wide election is utilizing voting centers rather than the previous use of local precincts. Polls open on Tuesday at 6 A.M. and close at 6 P.M. All five locations used for...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Following primary election results in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races during the primary elections in Kentucky on May 17. Eyewitness News will be reporting on the results for U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative 2nd District races. You will find those results as they’re counted on this page as well as other state election results. Below […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed

Ohio Valley ReSource · While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed Tourists come from far and wide to see the 15-foot Superman standing with hands on hips in the center of Metropolis, Illinois. The 6,000 person-town got its name about a century before the Man of Steel was conceived, but still, the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornadoes#Wbko
WBKO

KSP commercial vehicle inspections program to begin this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police will participate in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual International Roadcheck enforcement program Tuesday through Thursday this week. This 72-hour enforcement blitz occurs in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to ensure commercial motor vehicles and drivers comply with regulations. “We want...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Jefferson County PVA warning seniors of potential foreclosure crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head property tax assessor in Louisville is warning people of a potential foreclosure crisis among seniors. "It is not sustainable and the next foreclosure crisis could be in our senior population," Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger said. "If we don't do something about this, we are going over a cliff."
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
lite987whop.com

Early voting concludes in Kentucky

Early voting has concluded across Kentucky and all that’s left is the Primary Election Day. No-excuse early voting was offered Thursday-Saturday in Kentucky for the first time outside of pandemic measures. About 943 people had voted at the Bruce Convention Center or Christian County Senior Center, according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

A marvelous Monday with seasonably pleasant temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a really warm stretch of weather today will be more comfortable to enjoy time outside. Rain returns mid-week, with a few strong storms possible. Hot weather makes a comeback by the end of the week. If you were one of the lucky ones you...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased by 17 coworkers in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased by 17 coworkers in Frankfort, Kentucky. In a news release Monday, the Kentucky Lottery said the group that won the money in the May 2 drawing wants to keep their names and their employer anonymous. The group told lottery officials...
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Over 88,000 Kentuckians partake in no-excuse early voting

KENTUCKY — Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians took the opportunity to vote early this weekend in hopes of avoiding long lines on Election Day. Secretary of State Michael Adams said 88,298 ballots were cast during early voting, not counting Saturday. Election Day for the Kentucky primary runs Tuesday, May...
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Doctor pleads guilty to improperly prescribing Suboxone

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he illegally distributed Suboxone in Pike and Whitley counties. Dr. Matthew Rasberry, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully distributing a controlled substance and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with funds derived from an illegal activity.
FRANKFORT, KY
WBKO

WKU to host child welfare conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU will host the 2022 National Title IV-E Roundtable for Child Welfare Training and Education Tuesday through Thursday, May 17-19, at the Knicely Conference Center. The National IV-E Roundtable for Child Welfare Training and Education is a yearly gathering of representatives from public and tribal...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy